3 hurt, deputies investigating after house fire in Greenville County

Officials respond to scene on Whittlin Way in Greenville County.
Officials respond to scene on Whittlin Way in Greenville County.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were hurt in a house fire on Friday night.

According to deputies, the call came in at around 5:22 p.m. that a house was on fire on Whittlin Way.

Deputies say a woman, man and a girl were in the house at the time of the fire and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Piedmont Fire Department also responded to this scene.

