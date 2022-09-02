3 hurt, deputies investigating after house fire in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were hurt in a house fire on Friday night.

According to deputies, the call came in at around 5:22 p.m. that a house was on fire on Whittlin Way.

Deputies say a woman, man and a girl were in the house at the time of the fire and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Piedmont Fire Department also responded to this scene.

