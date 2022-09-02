Anderson Police Department honors life of former chief

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department announced the passing of former Police Chief Jim Burriss who passed on Thursday. He was 92 years old.

Chief Burriss served the city of Anderson for 46 years. He started at the police department in 1954, served as Chief of Police for 13 years, and retired in 1995.

The department said Burriss was also a U.S. Army Veteran and graduate of the FBI Academy.

Chief Burriss is survived by his wife of 73 years, Doris; son, James Ernest “Jim” Burriss, Jr. (Sarah); granddaughter, Brantli Burriss; great-grandchildren, Addysen Jordan, Tollison Burriss and Lenox Burriss; and two sisters, Joyce Parnell and Cathy Witcher.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with officer rites. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.

