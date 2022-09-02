Box truck crash causes fuel leak, standstill on I-85 in Gaffney, officials say
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said an overturned box truck has caused a fuel leak and standstill traffic in Cherokee County.
The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. on I-85 northbound near mile marker 92, according to troopers.
Traffic Reporter Chris Scott recommends taking a detour at exits 90 and 92 while crews work to clean up the spill.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
