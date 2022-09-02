‘Concert King of the Philippines’ to hold benefit concert in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A singer who earned the moniker “Concert King of the Philippines” for the way his shows attracted thousands of fans is making his debut performance in South Carolina.

“I just celebrated 40 years in the business,” Martin Nievera told Fox Carolina. “I think my new mission is to give back, and I’d like to start here in South Carolina.”

Nievera has ties to local Filipino Americans who wanted to hold a charitable fundraising event. Tiffany Frialde is president of the Philippine American Association of the Carolinas (PAAC). Dr. Emil Sarmiento is a member of the ANCOP Foundation, a charity started by Couples for Christ that stands for Answering the Cry of the Poor.

PAAC usually holds an annual gala to benefit various charities, but Frialde said the group wanted to do a low-key concert instead.

“It’s far from low-key at this point,” Frialde laughed. “I think a lot of the Filipinos will connect with Martin’s music, which is reminiscent of the days when things were simpler.”

Frialde compared Nievera to the “Barry Manilow” of our generation.

Sarmiento said the concert will primarily benefit impoverished school children in the Philippines.

“These children cannot afford tuition, school supplies and uniforms,” Sarmiento said. “For $384 a year, we can sponsor one kid.”

Sarmiento said Nievera has agreed to match the funds raised by the concert to help with the effort.

“To be the ‘Concert King’ means I have to perform and give the audience a performance fit for a king,” Nievera said.

The benefit concert takes place from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Younts Center for Performing Arts. To purchase tickets, click here.

