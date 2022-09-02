Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

By Bryan Bachman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength.

As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.

The storm is not a threat to land, even as it is expected to strengthen further over Labor Day Weekend. Current forecasts have the system meandering around its current position in the Atlantic.

This is the latest for a first hurricane in a given season since Hurricane Humberto, which attained that strength on September 11, 2013.

