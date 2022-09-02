Deputies charge 20 in Oconee Co. drug roundup

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said charges were issued for 20 people in a drug roundup.

Deputies said the arrest warrants were issued based on narcotics sold to undercover operatives. These sales included fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

Below are the mugshots for the 20 suspects that have been charged in the investigation:

This is the second drug roundup the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has conducted in 2022.

