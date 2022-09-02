Deputies charge 20 in Oconee Co. drug roundup

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said charges were issued for 20 people in a drug roundup.

Deputies said the arrest warrants were issued based on narcotics sold to undercover operatives. These sales included fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

Below are the mugshots for the 20 suspects that have been charged in the investigation:

Caption

This is the second drug roundup the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has conducted in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Murder suspect back in court
Murder suspect back in court
tl hanna
Unbeaten TL Hanna prepares for rivalry matchup
North Carolina Apple Festival
North Carolina Apple Festival
First Alert Forecast September 2nd
First Alert Forecast September 2nd
Suspect and black Nissan Altima that was stolen with baby inside
Search continues for suspect, stolen car after baby found safe in Greenville