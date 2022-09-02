Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night.
The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS.
This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7 miles from Columbia, SC.
MORE NEWS: Search for suspect continues after baby found in Greenville, deputies say
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.