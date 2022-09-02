Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night.

The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS.

This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7 miles from Columbia, SC.

MORE NEWS: Search for suspect continues after baby found in Greenville, deputies say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Murder suspect back in court
Murder suspect back in court
tl hanna
Unbeaten TL Hanna prepares for rivalry matchup
Standstill traffic in Gaffney
Box truck crash causes fuel leak, standstill on I-85 in Gaffney, officials say
Scene where deputies say baby was kidnapped.
Search for suspect continues after baby found in Greenville, deputies say