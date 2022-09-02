Facility opens to help veterans on the road to recovery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new sober-living home facility is now opened to to help veterans on the road to recovery.

Brandon House of Greenville (BHGVL) is located just a half mile from the VA Clinic of Greenville.

The sober-living facility will provide recovery focused home, with support and comfortable amenities within a community-based support system for veterans struggling with addictions.

The facility is committed to providing safe residential living where veterans can focus on their recovery from addiction and regain freedom through physical, mental and spiritual growth.

BHGVL will hold an open house on Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to noon to see the facility and meet local community partners.

“By helping one person, we are helping veterans and their families to find hope and light when everything is dark. Dealing with recovery takes focus and support, of which many veterans do not have readily available to them. BHGVL wants to fill the gap from rehabilitation to society. Many people do not understand addiction, it is truly an illness. You must fight that illness daily, and people need tools and support to win the battle of recovery. If we only save one person, the journey is worth it”, said Founder and President of BHGVL, Michael E. Bernard.

For more information, visit BHGVL.net.

