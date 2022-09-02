Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen

Jayveon Sanders
Jayveon Sanders(Greenville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday.

Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond.

Sanders was denied bond by a judge.

On Jan. 15, 2015, 16-year-old Cobey Smith was found shot to death in the Nicholtown community. It took officials six years to make any arrests in Smith’s homicide investigation.

RELATED: Greenville police make 3 murder arrests in the 2015 killing of 16-year-old Cobey Smith

The Greenville Police Department announced on April 1, 2021, that Sanders and two others had all been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The other two men were Christopher Dendy Junior and Tyleek Johnson.

All three men were not given a bond at the time of their arrest.

