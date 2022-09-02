Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the dive boat Conception is engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California coast.(Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast.

The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history as the Conception went down in flames Sept. 2, 2019, near an island off the coast of Santa Barbara. All 33 passengers and a crew member who were trapped in a bunk room below deck died.

Captain Jerry Boylan, 68, failed to follow safety rules, federal prosecutors said. He was accused of “misconduct, negligence and inattention” by failing to train his crew, conduct fire drills and have a roving night watchman on the boat when the fire ignited.

But the indictment failed to specify that Boylan acted with gross negligence, which U.S. District Judge George Wu said was a required element to prove the crime of seaman’s manslaughter and must be listed in the indictment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Murder suspect back in court
Murder suspect back in court
tl hanna
Unbeaten TL Hanna prepares for rivalry matchup
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died...
2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died
Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say