Man accused of allowing dog to urinate on victim’s home, arrested on burglary charges

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he broke into a home and allegedly allowed his dog to urinate on the victim’s home.

According to deputies, 29-year-old Michael Anthony Youngblood was arrested on Thursday at around 10:55 p.m. after a deputy responded to an address on Dawn Cove near Seneca and discovered him on a porch.

Deputies say Youngblood was charged with breach of peace and one count of malicious injury to property. He is also charged with first-degree burglary and malicious injury as a result of an investigation in which he previously broke into the same house he was arrested at on Thursday.

According to arrest warrants, he broke into the house sometime between August 8 and August 29. He is also accused of breaking a window with a hammer and allowing his dog to urinate and defecate within the victim’s home, deputies say.

