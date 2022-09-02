SLED investigating on-campus deaths at UofSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking into two on-campus deaths that happened at the University of South Carolina.

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.

Details are limited at this point. There is no official word yet on what led up to the deaths or where on-campus this happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.