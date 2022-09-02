Storm chances rise through Labor Day weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heavy rain in portions of northeast Georgia, northwest South Carolina and Western North Carolina is causing flooding issues for the start of the weekend. Saturday, one to four inches of rain had fallen by midmorning. While rain rates are starting to fall, another one to two inches of rain are possible across the area. Flash flood warnings are in effect for the area this morning. Once this rain tapers off, a few more showers are possible on and off throughout the afternoon, but the rain shouldn’t be quite as heavy.

Everywhere else in the Upstate and the mountains is looking at just a few isolated showers and storms into Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, it’s partly to mostly cloudy. It’s still warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s in the Upstate to the low 80s in the mountains.

The rest of the holiday weekend brings more rain. Scattered showers and storms are expected to be widespread Sunday and Labor Day. The uptick in rain and cloud cover drops highs a little to the low 80s in the Upstate and the mid 70s. Rain chances continue to stay elevated throughout next week.

In the tropics, Danielle officially become the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season on Friday. But as of Saturday morning, it had weakened back to a tropical storm. It is expected to get back to hurricane strength later in the day. Models keep it in the open waters of the Atlantic, with no threat to the U.S. We also have Tropical Storm Earl near the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. It’s expected to pass just north of the Caribbean Islands into early next week and then curve north before reaching the Bahamas. As of right now, it doesn’t pose a direct threat to land, but it’s one to keep a close eye on.

