Unbeaten TL Hanna prepares for rivalry matchup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The emotions ahead of a rivalry match up are always intense.

“They’re a great team with a lot of talent,” Sasheen Latimer, TL Hanna senior fullback, said. “We look forward to playing them every year. It’s great being a part of a rivalry so big.”

Especially between two teams separated by a few miles.

“Oh we ready for that game,” Omari Spencer, TL Hanna senior linebacker, said. “That’s a great team. Ready to play them. And just can’t wait until Friday.”

TL Hanna and Westside kick off.

“You know every year we play Westside, there’s an enormous crowd,” Jason Tone, TL Hanna Head Coach, said. “The community gets involved and gets really excited about it. So, I know it’s going to be jam packed and a great atmosphere.”

The Yellow Jackets come in undefeated thanks to their bread and butter: the Wing-T offense.

“Wing-T, it’s just a hard nosed football.” Spencer said.

“You know, our kids have really bought in to it,” Tone said. “Of course we’re the only Upper State, big school that runs the Wing-T. So, to me that’s an advantage because teams don’t see it week in and week out. I think that’s definitely a positive. I think our kids believe in it because they’ve seen success with it.”

It’s an offense that’s led TL Hanna to a lot of success - including an appearance in the 2020 state championship. This current Yellow Jackets squad remembers playing on that team and aims to get back to the big game.

“I learned a lot. That was a very good team,” Spencer said. “I learned a lot from the seniors and even the juniors last year too.”

“I looked up to a lot of them,” Latimer said. “It just sets the tone for us to push harder and keep playing hard.”

“That’s our goal. It’s going to take a lot. We go game-by-game,” Spencer said. “So this week is Westside and then from there, it’s just every week.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.