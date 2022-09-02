Upstate radio station switches to Christmas music this weekend

Christmas lights generic
Christmas lights generic(WILX)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station is starting the Christmas celebration early this year.

Magic 98.9 is switching to all-holiday music through Labor Day weekend.

“It’s the season that keeps on giving, even outside of its December date,” said Magic 98.9 operations manager Dave Jackson. “Through the Labor Day weekend, we welcome a season of love and unity, and we hope our listeners share our passion for the season as we start the Countdown to Christmas clock on The Christmas Station!”

The change is just temporary, though. On Sep. 6, they will switch back to adult contemporary music until closer to the holiday season.

