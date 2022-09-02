Upstate sex offender arrested after picking up teen he met online, deputies say

Douglas Alan Singer
Douglas Alan Singer(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a convicted sex offender was arrested again on Thursday.

Deputies said 36-year-old Douglas Alan Singer, who lives in Westminster, picked up a teenager he met online from a neighboring county. According to arrest warrants, he gave the minor marijuana in order to solicit sex.

Singer did not provide his Facebook account information to the sheriff’s office, which is a court-ordered guideline since he is a registered sex offender.

The teen victim was reunited with family after being dropped off at the Seneca Walmart, deputies said.

Singer is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sex offender registry violation.

He was convicted in 2004 for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in 2009 for failure to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Murder suspect back in court
Murder suspect back in court
tl hanna
Unbeaten TL Hanna prepares for rivalry matchup
North Carolina Apple Festival
North Carolina Apple Festival
First Alert Forecast September 2nd
First Alert Forecast September 2nd
Suspect and black Nissan Altima that was stolen with baby inside
Search continues for suspect, stolen car after baby found safe in Greenville