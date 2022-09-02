Upstate sex offender arrested after picking up teen he met online, deputies say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a convicted sex offender was arrested again on Thursday.

Deputies said 36-year-old Douglas Alan Singer, who lives in Westminster, picked up a teenager he met online from a neighboring county. According to arrest warrants, he gave the minor marijuana in order to solicit sex.

Singer did not provide his Facebook account information to the sheriff’s office, which is a court-ordered guideline since he is a registered sex offender.

The teen victim was reunited with family after being dropped off at the Seneca Walmart, deputies said.

Singer is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sex offender registry violation.

He was convicted in 2004 for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in 2009 for failure to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.