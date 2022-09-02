Wilderness at the Smokies to undergo $40 mil expansion of waterpark

SEVIERVILLE, TN (FOX Carolina) - Wilderness at the Smokies officials said in honor of the resort’s upcoming 15th anniversary in 2023, they are starting a $40 million dollar expansion and renovation of its waterpark.

The resort will be adding nearly 40,000 square feet to its Wild WaterDome indoor waterpark making this the largest expansion in the resort’s history.

Officials said Switchback Mountain, is a three-story water coaster featuring three steep drops, uphill blasts, high speeds, and premier of the world’s first slide with Reverse AquaLucent effects with colorful patterns. These special tubes will allow light to filter through, adding brightness to the Wild WaterDome.

“Switchback Mountain is guaranteed to be amazing,” Pete Tennis, Managing Director for the Wilderness at the Smokies said. “To get riders’ adrenaline pumping, the water coaster will begin with a heart-pounding 22-foot drop at 29 mph before propelling the riders up into a right hairpin turn inside the first Reverse AquaLucent section. A second drop will follow into an open flume, followed by an uphill blast into a sharp left turn inside another Reverse AquaLucent tube with different patterns. For thrill’s sake, the coaster will repeat a third time into a final set of patterns inside another Reverse AquaLucent tube. To round out the sensations, riders will loop through a dark tube before finishing in an open flume.”

Lookout Lagoon Rendering (Wilderness at the Smokies)

The waterpark expansion will also include the following:

Forbidden Caverns Lazy River

Lookout Lagoon, a rooftop pool with a glass edge.

Peak Rooftop Bar and Grill

500 additional seats to the waterpark

Six additional cabanas on the mezzanine level of the waterpark

Nine additional on the main level

Indoor suspended Cloud Coaster to its Adventure Forest

Forbidden Caverns Lazy River

Rocky Top Glider

XD Theater

Camp Social, a summer camp theme food hall.

Officials said the preparation for the expansion began on Aug. 22 and is anticipated to be complete by fall of 2023.

A groundbreaking event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. to mark the occasion.

MORE NEWS: Search for suspect continues after baby found in Greenville, deputies say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.