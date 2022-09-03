1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. Deputies were able to use K9 deputies to track down the suspect who is not in custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, deputies say.

