Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC 101 when they drove off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. Sadly, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

