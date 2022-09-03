Flooding impacts areas of Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that areas of the county are experiencing flooding following the recent rainfall.

Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area. This includes Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway.

According to officials, bridges on Coffee Road are also impassable because of the creeks that go through the area.

Officials warn that people should be careful in these areas this afternoon as the water levels go down.

