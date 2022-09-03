Game of the Week: Westside wins Electric City Shootout 45-7

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In our Fox Carolina Tailgate Game of the Week, Westside dominates the Electric City Shootout against rival TL Hanna 45-7.

Cutter Woods had an incredible game, throwing four touchdown passes in the victory.

Westside improves to 1-1 and will next face Abbeville. TL Hanna falls to 2-1 and will play Wren up next.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

tl hanna
Unbeaten TL Hanna prepares for rivalry matchup
Nehemiah Smith shrugs after hauling in a 60-yard touchdown grab in Westsides 45-7 win over TL...
Game of the Week: Westside wins Electric City Shootout 45-7
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
TL Hanna cheerleaders show off skills
TL Hanna cheerleaders show off skills