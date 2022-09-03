Game of the Week: Westside wins Electric City Shootout 45-7

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In our Fox Carolina Tailgate Game of the Week, Westside dominates the Electric City Shootout against rival TL Hanna 45-7.

Cutter Woods had an incredible game, throwing four touchdown passes in the victory.

Westside improves to 1-1 and will next face Abbeville. TL Hanna falls to 2-1 and will play Wren up next.

