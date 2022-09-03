Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday.

And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses.

Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are a key crop for the county.

“The apple industry is worth a little over 30 million dollars to the Henderson County economy. It’s one of the two, largest agricultural crops in the county,” Kelley said.

Hendersonville is the top apple grower in North Carolina and one of the top in the country. Apples also bring a lot of jobs to the county.

We asked Robbie Goolsby why she thinks their apples are so special. She says it’s because they’re made with love.

“There are really some good farmers out there. Their families have been there for years. And they’ve worked hard on this land. And they get to show off their wears around this time of year,” Goolsby said.

Kelley says it’s due to the climate. He says it’s about the most Southern area to grow apples commercially, on this scale.

“We have really good soils for apples,” Kelley said, “The cool nights and warm days that we have in the mountains build up the sweetness in the apples.”

The apple festival had to pause during the pandemic. Last year, it kicked off again, with a smaller crowd. It’s back to normal now. Goolsby says it’s grown since she was a little girl.

“It’s not quite the same as when I was a small child, and we had the sidewalk sales and the parade on Monday,” said Goolsby.

Labor Day weekend is an important day of sales for local farmers that sell apples Kelley says you can’t get anywhere else.

“It’s shipped on a truck for a good while, or they may be from storage or maybe even last year’s apples,” Kelley continues, “but when you come to Henderson County and get these apples that they’re selling on the street here today--and up and down Chimney Rock Road and on our local roadside markets--those have been picked fresh off the tree.”

The apple festival continues throughout Labor Day weekend including Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Learn more here.

Kelley says the crop has been great this year. The season doesn’t end until October.

You can, of course, by apples, apple pies, apple cider donuts, and more. However, if you’re not into apples there will be music, contests, other vendors, and fun for the kids.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.