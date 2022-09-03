New brewery coming to historic location in downtown Greenville

New Realm Brewery plans
New Realm Brewery plans(City of Greenville)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that a new brewery is coming to the Old Cigar Warehouse on South Main Street.

City officials confirmed that the Design Review Board recently approved the plans for the New Realm Brewery.

According to officials, this new brewery will include an outdoor dining area and a covered event area. Construction for this project will take place on the empty lot at the intersection of South Main Street and Wardlaw Street. The Old Cigar Warehouse will also be renovated to create a brewery/ restaurant and beer garden.

Officials said the planned renovations will preserve the historic character of the existing Old Cigar Warehouse. They added that this will include the mural that can be seen from South Main Street.

The city announced the plans via Facebook on Thursday evening.

