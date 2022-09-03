Remains of missing WWII soldier returned to Upstate, thousands more yet to be recovered

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 1944, the remains of an Air Force Sergeant have been missing overseas. Friday, Stg. George Walker finally returned home to the upstate. He’s one of hundreds of lost soldiers the Department of Defense helps find and recover every year.

The Defense POW Accounting Agency’s responsibility is to investigate, locate and identify the remains of lost soldiers. Most of whom were prisoners of war, killed and buried by enemy forces. After they identify the lost, they have the chance to bring them home to loved ones.

“Our country sent these men and women out into harm’s way and so our country now is returning them home to loved ones” said Dr. Carrie Brown, a lab manager for the Defense POW Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Each day her office reviews hundreds of missing soldier cases.

“We’ll generally start with investigation just to figure out where the site is, where the plane crashed, where the battle was, where an individual was buried” said Dr. Brown.

Sgt. Walker was a WWII Engineer aboard a bomber plane. In February of 1944, the aircraft came under fire. Walker and two other crew members bailed out of the plane, many of them ended up as prisoners in a German war camp. While trying to escape, Walker was shot and killed, he was 25 years old. His remains were buried in Lithuania.

Walker is just one of more than 80,000 unaccounted soldiers DPAA has been able to locate, identify and bring home.

Not including the time it took to find him, it took a year of lab work just to identify Walker’s remains. On average, Dr. Brown says it takes much longer

“We have done identification in as little as 8 days, but most of our identifications are about 2 to 3 years” she said.

In the end, she says the work is more than worth it.

“One more family is going to have answers and one more family we will get to bury their loved one” she said.

Stg. Walker will be interred privately on September 10th at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg. To read more on his story, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.