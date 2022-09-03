Student loan forgiveness money currently considered taxable income in NC

President Joe Biden announced student loan relief on Wednesday.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 3, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced that money from the student loan forgiveness that Present Joe Biden recently announced will be considered taxable income in North Carolina.

In August, Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan, and the White House confirmed that money taken from this plan would be excluded from federal income tax. This exclusion is due to the student forgiveness exemption contained in Internal Revenue Code (IRC) 108(f)(5).

Congress expanded the types of student loan forgiveness exempt from federal income tax by enacting section 108(f)(5) of the IRC as part of the American Rescue Plan in 2021.

According to officials, while the money from Biden’s latest plan will be exempt from federal income taxes, it will be subject to state income taxes in North Carolina because North Carolina General Assembly never adopted Section 108(f)(5) of the IRC.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue said they are monitoring the situation and will change the rules depending on what the North Carolina General Assembly decides.

