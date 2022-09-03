Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind

Jeremy Childress
Jeremy Childress(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont.

Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of metals. They added that he also “autographed” the crime by leaving behind spray-painted graffiti.

Graffiti from Anderson Co. theft
Graffiti from Anderson Co. theft(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

According to deputies, they were able to catch Childress and take him into custody on Wednesday night. He was taken to the detention center and charged with malicious injury to real property with a value of $10,000 or more, trespassing, and third-degree burglary.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flooding on Chau Ram Park Rd
Flooding impacts areas of Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall
SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
Wildlife officials in South Carolina are looking to learn more about the distribution of a...
Wildlife officials looking for reports of non-native crab
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks with an official during the first half of a...
South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident