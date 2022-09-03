Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont.

Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of metals. They added that he also “autographed” the crime by leaving behind spray-painted graffiti.

Graffiti from Anderson Co. theft (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

According to deputies, they were able to catch Childress and take him into custody on Wednesday night. He was taken to the detention center and charged with malicious injury to real property with a value of $10,000 or more, trespassing, and third-degree burglary.

