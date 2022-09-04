Death investigation underway after man found dead in house

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was found dead in a house.

According to deputies, they responded to Natick Drive at around 5:46 p.m. to find a man in the house dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies say at this time there is no suspect.

If anyone has information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

