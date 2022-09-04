Fallen Officer Drew Barr honored by NASCAR driver

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman honored a fallen officer at Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

His car, number 34, was dedicated to Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr.

The race car displayed Barr’s name written right above the window.

Barr lost his life on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

