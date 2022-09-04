Officers investigate reported shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night.

Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots.

According to officers, they investigated the claims and determined that there was no shooting. Officers also stated they didn’t hear any gunshots while working the concert.

Bons Secours Wellness Arena released the following statement on the incident.

“Law enforcement, including off-duty officers providing security at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, responded to a report of gunshots at the conclusion of last night’s Lil Baby concert and found no active shooter or evidence that shots had been fired. No significant injuries were reported. The Arena management thanks local law enforcement for its rapid response to ensure everyone was safe, and the Arena staff for helping to quickly resolve the incident.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.