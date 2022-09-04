Officials advise people to move as flooding threat continues in Greenville Co.

Flash Flood Warning
Flash Flood Warning(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Sep. 4, 2022
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from Greenville County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (NWS GSP), said people near Highway 11 should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases.

The NWS GSP announced earlier that parts of Greenville County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

They later specified that areas north of Highway 11 could experience significant flooding and warned people to be on the lookout. Soon after, Greenville County Emergency Management agreed with the statement and issued a similar warning.

