Persistent showers and storms with more flooding concerns Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been a wet weekend and unfortunately, more rain is on the way for the Labor Day holiday, keeping a flood threat in the area and putting a damper on outdoor plans.

A round of heavy rain Sunday morning prompted flash flood warnings. A stationary front over Georgia, combined with southeast flow off of the Atlantic Ocean will continue to funnel moisture in from the south this evening. With several more rounds of rain on the way, localized flash flooding is possible, especially where rain is heaviest and most persistent. This is most likely to occur across areas west of I-26 and north of I-85, but everyone should remain alert. Low tonight dip to the mid 60s to around 70.

Labor Day brings much of the same which is why we have a First Alert Weather Day. More heavy rain scattered throughout the day is expected, keeping the risk for flooding especially in the areas hit with heavy rain already this weekend. The heaviest rain looks to come through in the morning with a slight dip around midday before more heavy rain picks up into the afternoon. The rain does start to taper off Monday night. The rain and cloud cover keeps highs in the low 80s in the Upstate and the mid 70s in the mountains.

Rain chances drop to isolated on Tuesday giving us a brief break. But then climb back up for late week. Highs rebound for Tuesday and Wednesday to the mid to upper 80s in the Upstate to the low 80s in the mountains. But drop back again, as rain chances increase late week.

In the tropics, Danielle has regained hurricane strength. Models keep it in the open waters of the Atlantic, with no threat to the U.S. We also have Tropical Storm Earl near the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. It’s expected to pass just north of the Caribbean Islands into early next week and then curve north before reaching the Bahamas. As of right now, it doesn’t pose a direct threat to land, but it’s one to keep a close eye on.

