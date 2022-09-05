4-wheeler driver dies after running into truck, troopers say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 4-wheeler driver is dead after running into a truck in Spartanburg County Sunday evening, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said the truck was heading north on Humphries Road around 7:35 p.m. when the 4-wheeler driver exited a grass field, attempted to make a turn onto Humphries Road, and hit the side of the truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they later passed from their injuries.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver at this time.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: 1 person shot dead at bar in Hartwell, Georgia

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.