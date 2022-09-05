4-wheeler driver dies after running into truck, troopers say

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 4-wheeler driver is dead after running into a truck in Spartanburg County Sunday evening, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said the truck was heading north on Humphries Road around 7:35 p.m. when the 4-wheeler driver exited a grass field, attempted to make a turn onto Humphries Road, and hit the side of the truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they later passed from their injuries.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver at this time.

