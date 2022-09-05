Clemson opens 2022 season against Georgia Tech

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson kicks off the 2022 season as the only ticket in town on Labor Day. The Tigers cap a busy weekend of college football with the 8:00 p.m. kick-off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Clemson faces ACC foe Georgia Tech in the season opener.

Clemson enters the 2022 campaign riding a streak of 11 consecutive 10-win seasons, including the 2021 campaign. A season widely considered a disappointing season as the Tigers battled through injuries and a 4-3 start to finish 10-3 and ranked No. 14 in the final AP Poll.

Tonight’s Labor Day game marks Clemson’s first Monday night game since a 24-18 Labor Day win vs. Florida State in the 2007 season opener.

The Tigers are aiming to improve on last year’s 14-8 win that proved as much of a struggle as the season was for Clemson. Running back Will Shipley scored two touchdowns as the No. 6-ranked Clemson Tigers used a late defensive stand to hold on for a 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech, the Tigers’ 30th consecutive home victory. The win extended Clemson’s school records for both the longest home winning streak and the longest home unbeaten streak in school history. The game included a bit of everything, including, a lightning delay of one hour and 52 minutes. The Jackets scored all eight of their points after the delay and recovered an onside kick with 1:19 to play but the Clemson defense would hold as the Yellow Jackets were stopped on fourth-and-goal at the two-yard line. The Yellow Jackets added two final points on a safety with 0:07 seconds to play.

Clemson is attempting to win its eighth consecutive game against Georgia Tech, dating to a 43-24 home win in 2015. It would extend Clemson’s longest winning streak in the all-time series and double its second-longest winning streak in series history.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.