Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes.
Deputies say Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Boseman was seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a LA baseball cap, deputies say.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.
