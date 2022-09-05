Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes.

Deputies say Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Boseman was seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a LA baseball cap, deputies say.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.

