Hot Air Balloon festival raises money for Upstate non-profit

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rain stopped hot air balloons from taking to the sky as part of Hot Air Affair Rising Above Cancer on Sunday, but the weather hasn’t completely dampened the weekend-long fundraiser for an Upstate non-profit.

“It’s amazing freedom, it’s peaceful,” explains Balloonmeister Roger Clark on what it’s like to be on a hot air balloon ride.

An escape from reality, that’s what the Cancer Association of Anderson hopes to bring to patients and survivors.

“This event brings awareness because people will come out to see the balloons, but while they’re dealing with the balloons and seeing the balloons they realize that it’s for a great cause. Then they start finding out who we are and what we do,” said Cancer Association of Anderson Executive Director Angela Stringer.

The non-profit helps cover the cost for those who live in Anderson County and are battling cancer.

Anything from gas to get to appointments, to home medical equipment, prescription drugs, and more.

“Cancer is detrimental to your mental health, it’s detrimental to your physical health and your financial health. So we’re there to help people, not only financially, but we help emotionally too,” explained Stringer.

Kim Fischer was diagnosed with Colon Cancer in late 2020.

She is one of the more than 6,000 people the Cancer of Association of Anderson worked with in 2021.

Fischer now works for the non-profit.

“Cancer association was such an inspiration to me. They were there for me with the mileage. It was just nice to know somebody was on the outside and knew how I felt because you feel so alone when you’re diagnosed with cancer,” she said.

But when you’re up in a hot air balloon, that’s not the feeling pilots want you to have.

“We want them to feel that hey I’m not responsible for anything right this minute. You know, I don’t have to think about my cancer. I can think about how cool it is to look down on cows from 1,000 feet, or look at a forest, or a river,” said Clark.

There is one more chance to catch the hot air balloons, depending on the weather.

They are scheduled to be at the Williamston Municipal Center Ballfields on Mon. Sept. 5 starting at 6:45 a.m. until about 8 a.m.

