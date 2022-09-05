Mauldin Police Department announces recent passing of officer

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department announced that an officer from the department passed away over the weekend.

Officers said Sergeant Sam Harrell passed away sometime on Saturday night.

The department shared a message and a picture of Harrell via Facebook on Sunday.

According to the department, they will announce further information once arrangements are finalized.

