Mauldin Police Department announces recent passing of officer
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department announced that an officer from the department passed away over the weekend.
Officers said Sergeant Sam Harrell passed away sometime on Saturday night.
The department shared a message and a picture of Harrell via Facebook on Sunday.
According to the department, they will announce further information once arrangements are finalized.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.