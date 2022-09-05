Police: 1 person shot dead at bar in Hartwell, Georgia

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Hartwell, Georgia.

The shooting took place at Jack’s Bar and Grill on Highway 29, according to police.

The Hart County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person is dead.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

