Ticketmaster announces cancellation of concert at Bon Secours

Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster(Ticketmaster)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of “West Fest” at Bon Secours.

The show was supposed to take place Friday, Sept. 5 with major names like Ice Cube and Cypress Hill.

It appears that Bon Secours has completely scrubbed the show from its calendar.

According to Ticketmaster, those tickets will be automatically refunded.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dangers on the roads
Dangers on the roads
Scene of Jack's Bar and Grill.
GBI investigating after several people shot at club in Hartwell, Georgia
generic crash
14-year-old on 4-wheeler driver dies in crash, troopers say
Our Mitchel Summers tries some nachos from the TL Hanna concessions stands on Friday, September...
Mitchel Summers gets a taste of TL Hanna concessions stands