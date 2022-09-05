Ticketmaster announces cancellation of concert at Bon Secours

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of “West Fest” at Bon Secours.

The show was supposed to take place Friday, Sept. 5 with major names like Ice Cube and Cypress Hill.

It appears that Bon Secours has completely scrubbed the show from its calendar.

According to Ticketmaster, those tickets will be automatically refunded.

