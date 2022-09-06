Anderson PD looking for missing 14-year-old last seen Saturday

Trinity Palmer
Trinity Palmer(Anderson Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Trinity Palmer was last seen around 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson, according to police.

Palmer is described as five foot two and 135 pounds. She was last wearing a burgundy shirt, green camo pants, a purple bandana and multicolored slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. CPl. Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249.

You will be able to remain anonymous.

