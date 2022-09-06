Clemson’s defense dominates on the way to 41-10 season-opening win

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson’s defense held Georgia Tech to 10 points and forced multiple turnovers as the tigers won in Atlanta on Monday night.

After forcing a turnover on the first play in the game, Clemson struggled to get going on the other side of the ball. The offense finally broke through in the second quarter following a blocked punt on special teams. Will Shipley scored from one yard out on 4th down to give the tigers a 7-0 lead.

Georgia Tech would score a field goal before halftime and get a quick touchdown early in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Clemson’s offense once they got going. DJ Uiagalelei scored one touchdown in the air and one on the ground to give Clemson a comfortable 24-10 lead heading into the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, freshmen quarterback Cade Klubnik came into the game and led the tigers on a 66-yard drive that ended in the first touchdown of his career.

Clemson’s defense and special teams dominated throughout the night, racking up 1 interception, 2 blocked punts and multiple sacks.

Clemson returns to Memorial Stadium this weekend to take on Furman in their first home game of the season. That game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

