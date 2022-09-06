Deputies searching for missing man who doesn’t have his medication

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for William C. Holly, a missing man last seen this morning.

Deputies said Holly left his house on East Shockley Ferry Road around 10:00 a.m. this morning. They added that he was last wearing a grey shirt with “Tommy” written in red, khaki pants and blue tennis shoes.

According to deputies, Holly suffers from schizophrenia and does not have his medications.

Anyone with information regarding Holly is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-12399.

