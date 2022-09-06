Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say

Missing person
Missing person(WALB)
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east.

She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes.

If you her please call 911.

