Jackson Co. man pleads guilty to chase that led to deadly crash in 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced that a Jackson County man recently pleaded guilty to a law enforcement chase that led to a deadly crash in July 2021.

Welch said the suspect, 21-year-old Dalton Suttles pleaded guilty to Second-degree murder, Flee to elude and Trafficking in methamphetamine from 28 grams to 200 grams. He was sentenced to 194 to 245 months in prison for the flee to elude and second-degree murder charges. He was also sentenced to 70 to 93 months for the trafficking in methamphetamine charge. In total, Suttles faces around 21 to 28 years in prison. Suttles will also need to pay $1,000 for second-degree murder, $50,000 for trafficking and $13,321 in restitution.

According to Welch, the incident started on July 21, 2021, when a deputy spotted Suttles driving along NC 209 and realized he had an outstanding felony and a fake license plate.

Deputies tried to stop Suttles on US 23/74, but he kept driving and reached speeds above 100 mph. Eventually, Suttles drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a pickup truck, killing 46-year-old Zenen Lopez-Guzman and injuring two others.

During the hearing, Suttles’ lawyer said Suttles was “strung out on methamphetamine” after abusing the drug for days. Suttles also apologized to the surviving victims and Lopez-Guzman’s family during the hearing.

