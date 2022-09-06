Man hurt in weekend shooting in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said one man was left hurt following a shooting in a west Asheville neighborhood over the weekend.

Officers said they were called to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a reported gunshot wound. Upon arrival, a man was found inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and taken to Mission Hospital by EMS.

The department said the victim told them that he was walking home after leaving a nearby nightclub when two men shoved him from behind and shot him. He then said he quickly ran away and contacted 911 as the two suspects also fled on foot.

The victim described the two suspects to officers as two men wearing black fabric masks. He said that one man was wearing a red hoodie, and the other man was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

