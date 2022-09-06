Must watch: New country music family drama coming to FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you love drama, world-class acting and country music, FOX has a brand-new show you’ll want to catch.

“Monarch” is a multi-generational musical drama, portraying America’s first family of country music.

Lead characters Dottie and Albie Roman (played by Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins) are both passionate and fiercely talented when it comes to country music.

But – while the Roman name is synonymous with honesty, a history of lies threatens their family’s success.

You can witness the beginning of this epic series by tuning into FOX Carolina on Sunday, Sep. 11 after the NFL game.

