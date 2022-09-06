New changes coming to Children’s Museum of the Upstate

By Sumner Moorer
Sep. 6, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate says they have some exciting changes coming to their putt-putt course!

“Geo’s Golf” is a popular exhibit located on the third floor of the museum. Since opening in May 2021, museum representatives say Geo’s Golf has been widely enjoyed by children and their caregivers

TCMU says there are five brand-new holes coming to the course – including a hole inspired by Greenville’s Campbells Covered Bridge, a hole shaped like the museum mascot, and other holes designed to teach certain educational concepts like resistance, force, friction and speed. TCMU says the course teaches a variety of STEM concepts.

Museum representatives say the exhibit will re-open to the public on Saturday.

