New test score data reflects significant gains at Greenville County schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County school officials say new test score data represents significant gains, with many returning or exceeding levels they were at before the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials add that high school test scores are not yet released.

School officials say data from the 2021-22 school year shows elementary and middle schools outperformed the state in South Carolina College-and-Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) for English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, which are administered in grades 3-8.

Officials also say Greenville County elementary and middle schools outperformed the state in South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) for Science, which are administered in grades 4 and 6.

Greenville County Schools superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster says “Our elementary and middle schools’ faculty, principals and district staff, with the support of the GCS Board of Trustees, have worked incredibly hard to help our students make significant academic gains, and those collective efforts are reflected in the latest academic data. While we are certainly proud of these gains after the missed learning that occurred due to the pandemic, we will continue to push to ensure that we see academic achievement not only meet pre-pandemic levels across all schools but go beyond because that’s what our students deserve.”

