Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Greenville

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department confirmed that one person died on Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle.

Officers said the crash happened near Academy and Calhoun Street around 9:22 p.m. They confirmed that the pedestrian passed away shortly after the collision.

No other information about the crash or the victim was released. We will update this story as officials give new details.

