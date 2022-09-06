Pickens Co. Deputies searching for missing man who recently had knee surgery

Billy Morris
Billy Morris(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 83-year-old Billy Morris, a missing man who went missing this afternoon.

Deputies said Morris was last seen walking along Ripplelake Drive toward Highway 135 in Easley at 4:00 p.m. on September 6, 2022. They added that he was wearing grey pants, a grey shirt and blue bedroom slippers.

Deputies described Morris as around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He also has grey hair worn in a ponytail.

According to deputies, Morries recently had knee surgery. However, he can move around.

Anyone with information regarding Morris is asked to contact Detective Anthony at 864-898-5500.

