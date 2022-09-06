Police investigating shooting in Toccoa

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Toccoa Police say they responded to a shots fired call shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say 911 Dispatch stated the shots came from the area of Grove St. and Broad St. intersection.

Officers say while en route, they were notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.

Police say this is an on-going investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina as this story develops.

